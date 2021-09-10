The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, September 10, 2021

    DeKalb reports 204 new novel coronavirus cases, 1 more death in last week

    The Journal Gazette

    The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 204 new COVID-19 cases and one more death among county residents, bringing the county's totals to 5,494 cases and 83 deaths.

    The death was in a person older than 80 from a previously reported case, the county health department said in a statement. It said 137 of the new cases were in people ages 40 and younger.

     

     

     

