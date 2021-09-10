Friday, September 10, 2021 10:39 am
DeKalb reports 204 new novel coronavirus cases, 1 more death in last week
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 204 new COVID-19 cases and one more death among county residents, bringing the county's totals to 5,494 cases and 83 deaths.
The death was in a person older than 80 from a previously reported case, the county health department said in a statement. It said 137 of the new cases were in people ages 40 and younger.
