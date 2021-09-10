The Journal Gazette
 
    IU-Kokomo: 7 northeast Indiana students graduate

    Seven northeast Indiana students have received degrees from Indiana University-Kokomo, the university in Kokomo, Indiana, has announced.

    Area students graduating are:

    • Fort Wayne: Kaylin Rayne Howard;
    • Huntington: Autumn Heather Schoeff;
    • North Manchester: Aaron S. Wilson;
    • Somerset: Brooke Nicole Law, Schalene M. Shafer;
    • Wabash: Allison Brooke Keith, Kelly Jo Stout

     

     

     

     

     

     

