Friday, September 10, 2021 10:18 am
IU-Kokomo: 7 northeast Indiana students graduate
Seven northeast Indiana students have received degrees from Indiana University-Kokomo, the university in Kokomo, Indiana, has announced.
Area students graduating are:
- Fort Wayne: Kaylin Rayne Howard;
- Huntington: Autumn Heather Schoeff;
- North Manchester: Aaron S. Wilson;
- Somerset: Brooke Nicole Law, Schalene M. Shafer;
- Wabash: Allison Brooke Keith, Kelly Jo Stout
