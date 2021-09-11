Murder warrant issued for Fort Wayne man

A murder warrant and a murder-related warrant were issued in Allen County and Mobile, Alabama for Joshua Ashon Smiley, 23, convicted here in 2019 for assisting a criminal in the Easter Sunday shooting death in 2018.

A call to Mobile County Sheriff's Department and Mobile Police Department were not returned Saturday, but Smiley's photo and information appeared Saturday on an updated list of Indiana's Most Wanted.

Smiley and Tyrion McNair, 27, were charged in the killing of Javon Burnett, 26, who was at the The Summit apartments across from the Allen County Memorial Coliseum to pick up his car so he could go to his mother's house and attend Easter services. He was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds around 10 a.m. April 1, Easter Sunday. Multiple witnesses testified in the murder that solidified the city's case against the two. Cell phone conversations linked McNair and Smiley to the crime.

In January, 2019 Smiley was sentenced to five years in prison with two years suspended by Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull. After pleading guilty in January 2019 to assisting a criminal, the murder charge and firearm enhancement were dismissed.

Conditions at the sentencing included probation, obtaining a high school diploma or GED and have a treatment needs assessment with Allen County Community Corrections.

According to the online warrant, Smiley is 6 feet 5 inches tall, about 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has five tattoos that read "Hm 1928-2009," "97," "Calvin," "19," and "Sabrina."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

