Suspect arrested in hit-and-run

Fort Wayne police today said they arrested a man wanted in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 21-year-old woman last month.

Officers said they took Samuel Eugene Lovellette, 52, into custody Friday evening in connection with the Aug. 25 crash that killed Keilan Melisa Moreira.

Police were looking for the motorist who fled after she was struck on East State Boulevard about 9:30 p.m.

Moreira was the second pedestrian killed in Allen County that week.

The county coroner's office identified Moreira as the woman witnesses said was walking north across State Boulevard between Bayer and Kentucky avenues when she was hit by a vehicle traveling west on State.

She died at the scene. The coroner ruled her death accidental.

Fort Wayne police thanked the public and news media for assisting in Lovellette's capture.