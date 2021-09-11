The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, September 11, 2021 8:43 am

    Indiana HS football scores

    Associated Press

    Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –

    _______________________________________

    Friday's scores

     

    Adams Central 54, Jay Co. 7

     

    Angola 38, W. Noble 10

     

    Batesville 44, Rushville 0

     

    Bloomington South 28, Bloomington North 14

     

    Bremen 35, Triton 7

     

    Brownsburg 38, Avon 17

     

    Brownstown 35, Salem 26

     

    Byron Center, Mich. 35, Elkhart 28, 2OT

     

    Calumet 39, Whiting 14

     

    Carmel 34, Indpls Pike 6

     

    Carroll (Flora) 42, Southern Wells 6

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 54, Ft. Wayne Northrop 21

     

    Castle 42, Ev. Harrison 7

     

    Center Grove 45, Indpls Ben Davis 21

     

    Centerville 54, Winchester 16

     

    Charlestown 39, N. Harrison 7

     

    Chesterton 42, LaPorte 6

     

    Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 41, Penn 10

     

    Clinton Central 54, Frontier 18

     

    Clinton Prairie 32, Tri-Central 8

     

    Columbia City 49, Huntington North 21

     

    Columbus East 42, Jennings Co. 6

     

    Concord 44, Wawasee 0

     

    Covenant Christian 56, Indpls Washington 0

     

    Covington 48, Fountain Central 12

     

    Crawford Co. 15, Rock Creek Academy 14

     

    Crown Point 42, Lake Central 7

     

    Culver 38, W. Central 14

     

    Danville 41, Crawfordsville 0

     

    Daviess Co., Ky. 21, Floyd Central 14, OT

     

    Decatur Central 45, Martinsville 14

     

    Delphi 14, Sheridan 12

     

    E. Central 37, Franklin Co. 8

     

    E. Noble 45, DeKalb 7

     

    Eastern (Greentown) 61, Taylor 13

     

    Eastside 20, Churubusco 13

     

    Edinburgh 34, Northeastern 30

     

    Ev. Memorial 29, Ev. Mater Dei 15

     

    Ev. North 29, Ev. Reitz 26

     

    Fairfield 51, Fremont 12

     

    Forest Park 29, Tecumseh 12

     

    Franklin 35, Whiteland 21

     

    Franklin Central 24, Zionsville 21

     

    Ft. Wayne Luers 49, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14

     

    Ft. Wayne North 21, Ft. Wayne Wayne 14

     

    Garrett 28, Lakeland 0

     

    Greenfield 27, Pendleton Hts. 20

     

    Hamilton Hts. 42, Northwestern 7

     

    Hamilton Southeastern 42, Fishers 13

     

    Hanover Central 48, River Forest 14

     

    Heritage Christian 35, Eastern Hancock 0

     

    Heritage Hills 28, S. Spencer 0

     

    Highland 61, Hammond Central 34

     

    Hobart 49, Culver Academy 6

     

    Homestead 37, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 21

     

    Indian Creek 13, Brown Co. 12

     

    Indpls Brebeuf 42, Guerin Catholic 14

     

    Indpls Cathedral 38, Indpls Chatard 14

     

    Indpls Lutheran 34, Lapel 13

     

    Indpls Park Tudor 60, Traders Point Christian 26

     

    Indpls Roncalli 45, Columbus North 12

     

    Indpls Scecina 26, Beech Grove 14

     

    Jasper 56, Ev. Bosse 14

     

    Jimtown 21, Glenn 0

     

    Kankakee Valley 34, N. Newton 0

     

    Kokomo 36, McCutcheon 7

     

    Lafayette Harrison 56, Lafayette Jeff 41

     

    Lawrence North 33, Indpls N. Central 7

     

    Lawrenceburg 45, Southport 20

     

    Lebanon 28, N. Montgomery 8

     

    Leo 53, New Haven 15

     

    Linton 56, N. Vermillion 6

     

    Logansport 20, Indpls Tech 14

     

    Lowell 42, Griffith 20

     

    Maconaquah 46, Whitko 0

     

    Madison 36, Milan 19

     

    Marion 16, Anderson 6

     

    Merrillville 45, Portage 13

     

    Mishawaka Marian 33, New Prairie 0

     

    Mitchell 42, Eastern (Greene) 13

     

    Monroe Central 45, Oldenburg 0

     

    Monrovia 38, Triton Central 14

     

    Mooresville 70, Greenwood 14

     

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, New Palestine 10

     

    Mt. Vernon (Posey) 35, Jeffersonville 13

     

    Muncie Central 16, Richmond 8

     

    Munster 21, Hammond Morton 16

     

    N. Daviess 42, Washington 0

     

    N. Judson 21, Knox 14

     

    N. Knox 27, Boonville 26

     

    N. Posey 35, Tell City 14

     

    N. White 35, Tri-County 0

     

    New Albany 27, Bedford N. Lawrence 16

     

    Noblesville Home School 56, Purdue Polytechnic 6

     

    NorthWood 17, Goshen 7

     

    Northfield 20, Southwood 13

     

    Northridge 35, Plymouth 0

     

    Norwell 49, Bellmont 7

     

    Owen Co., Ky. 26, Switzerland Co. 12

     

    Owen Valley 54, Edgewood 7

     

    Parke Heritage 36, Tuscola, Ill. 28

     

    Perry Central 26, Paoli 20

     

    Peru 40, N. Miami 0

     

    Pioneer 42, Caston 6

     

    Plainfield 28, Indpls Perry Meridian 7

     

    Prairie Hts. 28, Central Noble 0

     

    Princeton 42, N. Central (Farmersburg) 20

     

    Providence 46, Clarksville 27

     

    Rensselaer 30, Twin Lakes 0

     

    Rochester 44, Wabash 19

     

    S. Adams 42, Heritage 6

     

    S. Bend Adams 21, S. Bend St. Joseph's 7

     

    S. Bend Riley 42, S. Bend Clay 6

     

    S. Dearborn 55, Connersville 8

     

    S. Decatur 58, Cascade 28

     

    S. Newton 59, Lake Station 30

     

    S. Putnam 19, Greencastle 13

     

    S. Vermillion 35, Marshall, Ill. 6

     

    Scottsburg 43, Corydon 0

     

    Seeger 38, Riverton Parke 26

     

    Shenandoah 20, N. Decatur 8

     

    South Warren, Ky. 42, Gibson Southern 7

     

    Southmont 42, Frankfort 14

     

    Southridge 58, Pike Central 0

     

    Speedway 41, Indpls Ritter 21

     

    Springs Valley 61, W. Washington 22

     

    Sullivan 48, N. Putnam 7

     

    Terre Haute North 20, Terre Haute South 14

     

    Tippecanoe Valley 36, Manchester 0

     

    Tipton 42, Cass 0

     

    Tri 55, Wes-Del 27

     

    Tri-West 20, Western Boone 11

     

    Union City 62, Knightstown 0

     

    Union Co. 27, Hagerstown 12

     

    Valparaiso 49, Michigan City 28

     

    Vincennes 13, Ev. Central 10, OT

     

    W. Lafayette 43, Lafayette Catholic 7

     

    Warren Central 48, Lawrence Central 13

     

    Warsaw 17, Mishawaka 15

     

    Westfield 42, Noblesville 15

     

    Woodlan 32, Bluffton 19

     

    Yorktown 28, Delta 27, OT

     

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

     

    Hammond Noll vs. Boone Grove, ccd.

     

    LaVille vs. Winamac, ccd.

     

    Northview vs. W. Vigo, ccd.

     

    S. Central (Union Mills) vs. Wheeler, ccd.

     

    ------

     

    Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

     

