Indiana HS football scores

Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –

_______________________________________

Friday's scores

Adams Central 54, Jay Co. 7

Angola 38, W. Noble 10

Batesville 44, Rushville 0

Bloomington South 28, Bloomington North 14

Bremen 35, Triton 7

Brownsburg 38, Avon 17

Brownstown 35, Salem 26

Byron Center, Mich. 35, Elkhart 28, 2OT

Calumet 39, Whiting 14

Carmel 34, Indpls Pike 6

Carroll (Flora) 42, Southern Wells 6

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 54, Ft. Wayne Northrop 21

Castle 42, Ev. Harrison 7

Center Grove 45, Indpls Ben Davis 21

Centerville 54, Winchester 16

Charlestown 39, N. Harrison 7

Chesterton 42, LaPorte 6

Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 41, Penn 10

Clinton Central 54, Frontier 18

Clinton Prairie 32, Tri-Central 8

Columbia City 49, Huntington North 21

Columbus East 42, Jennings Co. 6

Concord 44, Wawasee 0

Covenant Christian 56, Indpls Washington 0

Covington 48, Fountain Central 12

Crawford Co. 15, Rock Creek Academy 14

Crown Point 42, Lake Central 7

Culver 38, W. Central 14

Danville 41, Crawfordsville 0

Daviess Co., Ky. 21, Floyd Central 14, OT

Decatur Central 45, Martinsville 14

Delphi 14, Sheridan 12

E. Central 37, Franklin Co. 8

E. Noble 45, DeKalb 7

Eastern (Greentown) 61, Taylor 13

Eastside 20, Churubusco 13

Edinburgh 34, Northeastern 30

Ev. Memorial 29, Ev. Mater Dei 15

Ev. North 29, Ev. Reitz 26

Fairfield 51, Fremont 12

Forest Park 29, Tecumseh 12

Franklin 35, Whiteland 21

Franklin Central 24, Zionsville 21

Ft. Wayne Luers 49, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14

Ft. Wayne North 21, Ft. Wayne Wayne 14

Garrett 28, Lakeland 0

Greenfield 27, Pendleton Hts. 20

Hamilton Hts. 42, Northwestern 7

Hamilton Southeastern 42, Fishers 13

Hanover Central 48, River Forest 14

Heritage Christian 35, Eastern Hancock 0

Heritage Hills 28, S. Spencer 0

Highland 61, Hammond Central 34

Hobart 49, Culver Academy 6

Homestead 37, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 21

Indian Creek 13, Brown Co. 12

Indpls Brebeuf 42, Guerin Catholic 14

Indpls Cathedral 38, Indpls Chatard 14

Indpls Lutheran 34, Lapel 13

Indpls Park Tudor 60, Traders Point Christian 26

Indpls Roncalli 45, Columbus North 12

Indpls Scecina 26, Beech Grove 14

Jasper 56, Ev. Bosse 14

Jimtown 21, Glenn 0

Kankakee Valley 34, N. Newton 0

Kokomo 36, McCutcheon 7

Lafayette Harrison 56, Lafayette Jeff 41

Lawrence North 33, Indpls N. Central 7

Lawrenceburg 45, Southport 20

Lebanon 28, N. Montgomery 8

Leo 53, New Haven 15

Linton 56, N. Vermillion 6

Logansport 20, Indpls Tech 14

Lowell 42, Griffith 20

Maconaquah 46, Whitko 0

Madison 36, Milan 19

Marion 16, Anderson 6

Merrillville 45, Portage 13

Mishawaka Marian 33, New Prairie 0

Mitchell 42, Eastern (Greene) 13

Monroe Central 45, Oldenburg 0

Monrovia 38, Triton Central 14

Mooresville 70, Greenwood 14

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, New Palestine 10

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 35, Jeffersonville 13

Muncie Central 16, Richmond 8

Munster 21, Hammond Morton 16

N. Daviess 42, Washington 0

N. Judson 21, Knox 14

N. Knox 27, Boonville 26

N. Posey 35, Tell City 14

N. White 35, Tri-County 0

New Albany 27, Bedford N. Lawrence 16

Noblesville Home School 56, Purdue Polytechnic 6

NorthWood 17, Goshen 7

Northfield 20, Southwood 13

Northridge 35, Plymouth 0

Norwell 49, Bellmont 7

Owen Co., Ky. 26, Switzerland Co. 12

Owen Valley 54, Edgewood 7

Parke Heritage 36, Tuscola, Ill. 28

Perry Central 26, Paoli 20

Peru 40, N. Miami 0

Pioneer 42, Caston 6

Plainfield 28, Indpls Perry Meridian 7

Prairie Hts. 28, Central Noble 0

Princeton 42, N. Central (Farmersburg) 20

Providence 46, Clarksville 27

Rensselaer 30, Twin Lakes 0

Rochester 44, Wabash 19

S. Adams 42, Heritage 6

S. Bend Adams 21, S. Bend St. Joseph's 7

S. Bend Riley 42, S. Bend Clay 6

S. Dearborn 55, Connersville 8

S. Decatur 58, Cascade 28

S. Newton 59, Lake Station 30

S. Putnam 19, Greencastle 13

S. Vermillion 35, Marshall, Ill. 6

Scottsburg 43, Corydon 0

Seeger 38, Riverton Parke 26

Shenandoah 20, N. Decatur 8

South Warren, Ky. 42, Gibson Southern 7

Southmont 42, Frankfort 14

Southridge 58, Pike Central 0

Speedway 41, Indpls Ritter 21

Springs Valley 61, W. Washington 22

Sullivan 48, N. Putnam 7

Terre Haute North 20, Terre Haute South 14

Tippecanoe Valley 36, Manchester 0

Tipton 42, Cass 0

Tri 55, Wes-Del 27

Tri-West 20, Western Boone 11

Union City 62, Knightstown 0

Union Co. 27, Hagerstown 12

Valparaiso 49, Michigan City 28

Vincennes 13, Ev. Central 10, OT

W. Lafayette 43, Lafayette Catholic 7

Warren Central 48, Lawrence Central 13

Warsaw 17, Mishawaka 15

Westfield 42, Noblesville 15

Woodlan 32, Bluffton 19

Yorktown 28, Delta 27, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hammond Noll vs. Boone Grove, ccd.

LaVille vs. Winamac, ccd.

Northview vs. W. Vigo, ccd.

S. Central (Union Mills) vs. Wheeler, ccd.

------

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com