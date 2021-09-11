Burglary suspect caught on camera

A man is in jail after a vacationing homeowner caught him on camera trying to rob the house Friday night.

Fort Wayne police said a relative of a woman away from home called officers after she likely received a security alert and spotted the burglary suspect walking inside the house, 2919 Lillie St., about 10 p.m.

The woman told police she believed the man had a gun.

When officers arrived they said the man refused to come out of the house and attempted to escape after crisis and emergency teams tried to convince him to surrender.

He was caught in a nearby alley after running out of the home's front door, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.