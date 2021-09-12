The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, September 12, 2021 9:33 am

    Silver Alert issued for missing Griffith man

    The Journal Gazette

    The Indiana State Police has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Griffith, Indiana man.

    William Kroncke, 65, was last seen at 3:30 a.m., today, state police said in a statement. Police believe he may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

    Kroncke is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, has brown hair and eyes and weighs 160 pounds. Kroncke was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

    Anyone with information about Kroncke is asked to call the Griffith Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

