Pets of the week

Bruiser is an 8-year-old neutered cat. He is sweet and warms up to people quickly. He gets along great with his cat roommates and enjoys the company of people. To meet Bruiser, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502.
Humane Fort Wayne
Friday is a neutered 4-year-old domestic shorthair mix.He is great big marshmallow of a cat. To meet Friday, go to HumaneFW.org and fill out an adoption application.
Humane Fort Wayne
Lennon is a 2-year-old neutered shepherd mix.
Lennon is the sweetest boy that is in need of some special care for his ears. For this reason, he is available to foster to adopt. Call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454 to find out all the details on this sweet guy.