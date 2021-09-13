Victim of Huntington motorcycle crash identified

A 25-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a motorcycle crash in Huntington, Huntington police said today.

Cale S. Hindman died accidentally from blunt-force trauma, the Huntington County coroner said in a statement following an autopsy at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.

Hindman was traveling west on U.S. 24 from Indiana 5 at a high rate of speed when he collided with the rear of another vehicle that was also traveling west, police said.