The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, September 13, 2021 4:52 pm

    Victim of Huntington motorcycle crash identified

    The Journal Gazette

    A 25-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a motorcycle crash in Huntington, Huntington police said today.

    Cale S. Hindman died accidentally from blunt-force trauma, the Huntington County coroner said in a statement following an autopsy at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.

    Hindman was traveling west on U.S. 24 from Indiana 5 at a high rate of speed when he collided with the rear of another vehicle that was also traveling west, police said.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story