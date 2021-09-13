Noble to offer vaccines at Ligonier, Kendallville fire departments

The Noble County Health Department said today it will be offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Ligonier and Kendallville fire departments from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Sept. 23 in Ligonier and alternating between the two each week.

Appointments can be made by calling the scheduling line at 260-636-2978, the health department said. It said vaccines will also be available by walk-in.