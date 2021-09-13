The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, September 13, 2021 1:56 pm

    Police seek suspects in Subway burglary

    The Journal Gazette

    The Fort Wayne police are looking for information on two suspects they say burglarized a Subway restaurant at 6025 Stellhorn Road last month.

    Police said in a statement that on Aug. 20, the two broke into the Subway around 5:30 a.m., ransacked it and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

    One of the suspects wore a gray sweatshirt with the words “Class of 20” on the front. The other suspect has black hair and wore a long-sleeved black shirt.

    Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police at 260-427-1221 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

     

