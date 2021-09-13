Motorcyclist dead in Huntington crash

A person is dead after a fatal crash in Huntington Sunday night, Huntington police said today.

Just before 10:30 p.m., an off-duty Columbia City police officer called Huntington County dispatchers about a crash on U.S. 24 West of North Jefferson Street, Huntington police said in a statement.

When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle had collided with a vehicle, the statement said. It said emergency crews rendered aid to the motorcyclist, but lifesaving measures were not successful.

The victim’s identity will be released after the family is notified, the statement said. The crash remains under investigation.