Strong storm: Kosciusko

A strong thunderstorm will affect part of Kosciusko County through 6 p.m., the National Weather Service said tonight.

At 5:23 p.m., weather-service radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Bourbon, moving northeast at 45 mph, the weather service said. It said winds of more than 40 mph and pea-sized hail were occurring with this storm.

The storm will be near Nappanee around 5:40 p.m., and other locations in the path of the storm include Milford and Syracuse.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects, the weather service said. It said minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Those outdoors should consider seeking shelter inside a building.