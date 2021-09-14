Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

Within that area, only Adams County, Indiana, and Van Wert and Mercer counties in Ohio are not included in the watch.

The weather service has said thunderstorms have a chance to form between 4 p.m. and midnight, with the best chance for severe weather north of U.S. 24 between 6 and 9 p.m.

The primary threat is damaging wind, but large hail and localized flooding are also possible, the weather service has said.