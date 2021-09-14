The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 14, 2021

    Thunderstorms likely later today in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

    The Journal Gazette

    Thunderstorms are likely late this afternoon into this evening in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.

    Some storms could be strong to severe late this afternoon and this evening, with the greatest potential threat wind gusts, the weather service said. It said isolated large hail and torrential downpours are also possible.

    The threat of severe weather will diminish after midnight, the weather service said.

