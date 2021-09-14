Tuesday, September 14, 2021 2:00 pm
Thunderstorms likely later today in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio
The Journal Gazette
Thunderstorms are likely late this afternoon into this evening in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
Some storms could be strong to severe late this afternoon and this evening, with the greatest potential threat wind gusts, the weather service said. It said isolated large hail and torrential downpours are also possible.
The threat of severe weather will diminish after midnight, the weather service said.
