Indiana: 3,580 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 91 recent deaths reported

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 3,580 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 913,528 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 14,482 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, which includes 91 newly reported deaths that occurred between Aug. 29 and Sept. 13, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 458 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 4,060,372 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 4,052,405 Monday, the statement said. It said 12,903,528 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. Clinics are being added regularly around the state.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

The Indiana Department of Health is deploying mobile clinics to Wells County this week to provide testing and vaccinations. Hoosiers in the ZIP codes in which the clinics are located will receive a text message or email informing them of the locations and services offered.

COVID-19 vaccines will also be offered in Fort Wayne from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Indiana Tech, 1600 E. Washington Blvd.

As of today, 6,363,906 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 3,188,890 first doses and 3,175,016 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents those who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.