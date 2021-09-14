Hoosier Guardsmen promote first Air National Guard female general

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana National Guard airmen promoted one of their own and their first female general at Stout Field on Sunday.

During the promotion ceremony, Brig. Gen. Lisa Snyder, of Lewistown, Pennsylvania, received her one-star rank.

"I would like to thank my family and friends as this achievement reflects their never-ending understanding and support. I would also like to thank the senior leaders of the Indiana National Guard," said Brig. Gen. Lisa Snyder. "Their support and encouragement through my career has been amazing, and I will be forever grateful. I will wear this rank with great pride, and I will always strive to do the right thing for the mission and the people."

Snyder, who's served more than 20 years in the military, serves as the Air National Guard assistant for Defense Health Agency - Combat Support Operations. Additionally, she holds the position of director of the Reserve Liaison Office, both assignments are with Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia. Her most recent Indiana National Guard assignment was the State Air Surgeon and prior to that the director of the Medical Directorate of the Secretary of the Air Force's Medical Review Board from September 2018 to September 2020.

"I have known Lisa for over 20 years. She is nothing short of extraordinary with exemplary service executed through a strong work ethic that is driven by an airmen centric approach and mission focus," said Brig. Gen. Patrick Renwick, assistant adjutant general for Indiana Air National Guard. "She raised the bar for medical readiness not only within Indiana, but throughout the United States Air Force. We are all be very proud of her accomplishments achieved through hard work, dedicated service and tenacity. She will continue to make national level impacts in her new role."

The adjutant general expressed similar comments during the ceremony.

"Lisa is a selfless servant who cares about airmen, the Indiana National Guard and more importantly about humanity," said Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana National Guard adjutant general. "It is my honor to have her in our ranks and I look forward to working with her to continue to build a strong Air National Guard - both here in Indiana and nationally."

Snyder began her career as a general practice physician with the 181st Medical Group. She direct commissioned into the Indiana Air National Guard in 2001, and she's served at various levels of leadership within the 181st Medical Group and the Aerospace Medicine Branch at the Air National Guard Readiness Center, Maryland.

In 2005, Snyder deployed in support of Operation Deep Freeze and an Air Expeditionary Force deployment as the flight surgeon.

Throughout her career she's earned the Meritorious Service Medal four times, the Air Force Commendation Medal two times, the Antarctica Service Medal, and the Iraq Campaign Medal among many others.