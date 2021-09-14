Verbatim: 12 Members Named To Governor’s Public Health Commission

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced the appointment of 12 new members to the Governor’s Public Health Commission, which was established last month by Governor Eric J. Holcomb to study Indiana’s public health system and make recommendations for improvement. The appointees include elected officials, public health professionals and other key health stakeholders from across the state.

The commission, which will host its first meeting on Sept. 16, is being chaired by former state Senator Luke Kenley and former State Health Commissioner Judy Monroe, MD, FAAFP. Current State Health Commissioner Kris Box, MD, FACOG, will serve as secretary.

The newly appointed members are:

Grant County Commissioner Mark Bardsley of Marion

Marion County Health Officer Virginia Caine, MD, of Indianapolis

Mayor Bob Courtney of Madison

Hendricks County Commissioner Dennis Dawes of Brownsburg

Carl Ellison of Indianapolis, president and CEO of the Indiana Minority Health Coalition

Paul Halverson, DrPH, FACHE, of Indianapolis, founding dean of the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health

Kim Irwin of Indianapolis, administrator of the Indiana Public Health Association

Hannah Maxey, PhD, MPH, RDH, of Fishers, director of the Bowen Center for Health Workforce Research & Policy at the IU School of Medicine

Brian Tabor of Indianapolis, president of the Indiana Hospital Association

Cara Veale, DHS, OTR, FACHE, of Washington, CEO of the Indiana Rural Health Association

Allen County Health Department Administrator Mindy Waldron of Fort Wayne

Ripley County Health Officer David Welsh, MD, of Versailles

Former U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks of Carmel will serve as a non-voting citizen adviser to the commission.

“We have the talent and brain power on this commission to achieve our vision of every Hoosier having equal access to essential public health services, regardless of where they live,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box. “The work we undertake here will lay the foundation for better health for all Hoosiers and ensure Indiana is well-positioned for the future.”

IDOH also announced today that the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation has awarded a $250,000 grant to the department to support the commission’s work. One of the foundation’s primary focus areas is health.

“This initiative is timely and builds upon the foundation’s prior grants to strengthen the public health infrastructure,” said Fairbanks Foundation President and CEO Claire Fiddian-Green. “We are pleased to support the state’s work to improve public health outcomes in Indiana.”

The commission’s inaugural meeting will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, in Conference Room C at the Indiana Government Center South, 302 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN. Proceedings will be livestreamed and available online at https://www.youtube.com/c/IndianaDepartmentofHealth.

More information about the commission, including agendas, resources and other materials, can be found at www.in.gov/gphc. Executive Order 21-21, which established the commission, can be found here.