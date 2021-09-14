The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 14, 2021 11:21 am

    Shots fired at north-side motel

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne police investigated gunshots at a north-side motel this morning, but found no victim.

    Police were called at 8:11 a.m. to the Travelodge on Challenger Parkway near Lima Road, Washington Center Road and Interstate 69.

    Jeremy Webb, police public information officer, said police recovered shell casings at the motel, but did not find a victim.

     

