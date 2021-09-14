The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 14, 2021

    Suspects sought in Subway theft

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne police are looking for information on two suspects they say burglarized a Subway restaurant at 6025 Stellhorn Road last month. 

    The two broke into the Subway about 5:30 a.m. Aug. 20, ransacked it and took an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. 

    One of the suspects wore a gray sweatshirt with the words “Class of 20” on the front. The other suspect has black hair and wore a long-sleeved black shirt. 

    Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police at 260-427-1221 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

