Victim ID'd, suspect charged in Eden Street shooting

A Fort Wayne teen shot Tuesday afternoon in the 2100 block of Eden Street has died, and a suspect has been arrested and charged with murder.

Gery Allen Rucker, 19, was brought to a local hospital by private transportation around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Allen County coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy. Rucker's injuries were originally deemed not to be life-threatening, but his condition quickly worsened, Fort Wayne police said.

Rucker died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner's office said. His death is the 28th homicide in Allen County this year.

Derrick D. Dennis II, 25, was arrested early this morning in connection with the shooting and was charged with murder, police said.