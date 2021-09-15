The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, September 15, 2021

    No victim after shots reported

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne police said they investigated gunshots at a north-side motel Tuesday, but found no victim.

    Police were called about 8:10 a.m. to the Travelodge on Challenger Parkway near Lima Road, Washington Center Road and Interstate 69.

    Jeremy Webb, police public information officer, said police recovered shell casings at the motel but did not find a victim.

