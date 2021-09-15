Councilman defends city clerk

A councilman defended the city clerk after a local food truck owner insulted her during his public comments.

Eddie Ribel, a local food truck owner and mayoral candidate, first aimed his criticism at City Clerk Lana Keesling when he spoke at the Tuesday meeting.

“I don't know if I want to thank Lana for sticking her neck out,” he said. “You're not for the people. You're running for what, treasurer now? You're not for the people.”

Keesling recently announced her campaign for state treasurer. She did not look at or acknowledge Ribel.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, was quick to defend Keesling in his closing comments.

“I'd like to start out by saying that I don't care for anyone who takes potshots at any of us, particularly our distinguished city clerk. You are for the people, Lana,” Paddock said. “And I appreciate you, as I do all of (council) as good public servants.”

Ribel also referenced his mayoral campaign during his public comments.

“Most of the security people in this building know this is going to be my house in a couple of years,” he said.

Ribel seemed to be referencing how the president lives in the White House. Mayor Tom Henry does not live in Citizens Square, nor has he ever. The mayor's office is on the fourth floor of Citizens Square.

