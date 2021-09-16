The Citadel: Holder, Norris receive spring academic honors

Elijah Holder of Warsaw and Brant Norris of Mentone have received spring academic honors at The Citadel, the school has announced.

Holder was named to The Citadel's President's List, composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records, the Charleston, South Carolina, school said in a statement.

It said Norris was named to its Dean's List, given to students with semester grade-point averages of 3.2 or higher on a 4.0 scale in at least 12 semester hours of coursework, with no grade below a C and no incomplete grades. Holder was also named to this list.