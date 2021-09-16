Southern New Hampshire: 6 area students on summer Dean's List

Six northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio students have been named to the summer Dean's List at Southern New Hampshire University, the university has announced.

Students who have earned 12 credits and a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 on a 4.0 scale are named to the list, the university in Manchester, New Hampshire, said in a statement.

Area students named to the list are Larry Diskey of Bluffton, Breanna Brown of Fort Wayne, Hayley Wahl of Huntington, Ivette Ramos of Ligonier, Olivia King of Poneto and Kennedy Nicolen of Bryan, Ohio.