Allen County employees to get 3% raises in 2022

All county employees will get a 3% raise next year, despite Allen County Council members disagreeing Thursday about who should get the raise.

In the past, County Council has approved a flat-rate raise of $1,750 for full-time employees. Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown, R-2nd, started the conversation of moving to a percentage raise instead of a flat rate during the council’s annual budget hearing Thursday.

Even if council didn’t approve a percentage raise this year, Brown asked that the council consider pitching in on having a study done. It isn’t about raising county wages to private-sector levels, Brown said, but using percentages for raises will help the county compete.

A 3.5% raise was listed on Auditor Nick Jordan’s lists of appeals the council had to choose from when it came to cuts.

Councilman Tom Harris, R-2nd, first proposed a 3% raise that would apply to all county employees with the exception of part-time staff at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. He decided to leave Coliseum part-time employees out after Jackie Scheuman, finance and budget director, said they recently received a significant raise of around $2 an hour.

Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell, D-1st, immediately asked where the 3.5% mentioned earlier had gone. Harris’ motion failed by a 4-3 vote, with Bob Armstrong, R-at large; Chris Spurr, R-4th; Ken Fries, R-at-large; and Curry-Campbell voting against it.

Fries then made a motion for a 3.5% raise for all employees, including those at the Coliseum. It failed after Joel Benz, R-3rd; Kyle Kerley, R-at large; Spurr; and Harris voted it down.

A motion was then made in the middle -- a 3% raise for all employees. It passed with votes of opposition from Spurr and Benz.

