Silver Alert declared for missing Roann woman

A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 89-year-old Roann woman believed to be in extreme danger and who may need medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

Sue Bennett was last seen driving a red 2003 Toyota Camry four-door sedan with the Indiana license plate RKC 940, state police said in the alert.

Bennett is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes, state police said. She was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about Bennett is asked to contact the Wabash County sheriff's department at 260-563-9223 or dial 911.