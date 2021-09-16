The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, September 16, 2021 4:54 pm

    Silver Alert declared for missing Roann woman

    The Journal Gazette

    A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 89-year-old Roann woman believed to be in extreme danger and who may need medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

    Sue Bennett was last seen driving a red 2003 Toyota Camry four-door sedan with the Indiana license plate RKC 940, state police said in the alert.

    Bennett is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes, state police said. She was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    Anyone with information about Bennett is asked to contact the Wabash County sheriff's department at 260-563-9223 or dial 911.

