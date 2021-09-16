Thursday, September 16, 2021 4:16 pm
Community Harvest sponsors food program
The Journal Gazette
Community Harvest Food Bank is sponsoring the Child and Adult Care Food Program, which offers free meals to enrolled participants.
Emergency shelters and at-risk after-school meals programs will be offered at the following locations:
- Weisser Park, 802 Eckart St., 4:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday;
- McMillen Park, 3901 Abbott St., 4:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday;
- Jennings Youth Center, 1330 McCulloch St., 4:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday;
- Euell Wilson Center, 1512 Oxford St., 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday;
- Wellspring Center, 1316 Broadway, 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. Monday through Friday
