Thursday, September 16, 2021 2:43 pm
Citilink bus routes detoured Saturday
The Journal Gazette
Citilink buses will be detouring several routes this Saturday because of the Fort4Fitness Marathon.
There will be no buses stopping at the following locations from 8:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m:
- #1 Waynedale via Broadway: Ewing Street at Brackenridge Street, Ewing Street at Jefferson Boulevard, the McDonald’s at Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue at Brackenridge Street;
- #2 Time Corners: Fairfield Avenue at Brackenridge Street;
- #3 Village Woods: Any stops along Fairfield Avenue from Baker Street to Paulding Road will be affected, also the stops on Pettit Avenue between Fairfield Avenue and Lafayette Street;
- #4 Wells Ludwig: Fairfield Avenue at Brackenridge Street and Ewing Street at Brackenridge Street and the McDonald’s on Jefferson Boulevard and Ewing Street;
- #5 Southgate Plaza: Pontiac Street and Calhoun Street, Calhoun Street and Paulding Road, Paulding Road to Fairfield Avenue, Fairfield Avenue to Calhoun Street and Calhoun Street to Tillman Road;
- #6 McKinnie: Stops along Murray and Wallace streets;
- #8 Calhoun/Tillman: Any stops from Central Station and Calhoun Street to Paulding Road;
- #9 Brooklyn/Taylor: Stops along Calhoun-Masterson, Fairfield Avenue and Taylor Street;
- #9 St. Francis: Stops along Baker and Ewing streets.
