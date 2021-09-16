Adams deputy, female inmate injured in 4-vehicle crash

An Adams County sheriff's deputy and a female inmate were injured in a four-vehicle crash in southern Allen County.

Indiana State Police investigated the crash about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. 27 and Hessen Cassel/Ferguson Road, just south of Maples Road.

Adams Sheriff's Deputy Pat Piper was driving a 2014 Dodge patrol car north on U.S. 27 with emergency lights and sirens activated. He was transporting a female inmate to a Fort Wayne treatment facility, and she was attempting to escape the vehicle, said Brian Walker, state police public information officer.

As Piper's vehicle entered the intersection on U.S. 27 at Ferguson /Hessen Cassel Road, his patrol car was struck broadside on the passenger side by a 2003 GMC passenger vehicle that was entering into the intersection from Hessen Cassel Road. That GMC passenger car was driven by a 75-year-old Fort Wayne man. The patrol car sustained heavy damage to the passenger side, temporarily entrapping the in-custody female passenger. The other vehicle sustained heavy front end damage, Walker said.

Preliminarily information suggests Piper had a red light as he entered the intersection, and the other driver had a green light but failed to notice the patrol car entering the intersection, Walker said.

After the initial crash, a 40-year-old Fort Wayne woman driving a blue 2018 Ford passenger car stopped in the intersection to provide assistance. A fourth vehicle, a 1999 Lincoln passenger car driven by a 72-year-old Fort Wayne man north on U.S. 27 struck both Brown's and Grothaus's vehicles. Only minor damage and no injuries were incurred from this crash, Walker said.

Piper's 28-year-old occupant was properly restrained and handcuffed during the transport, and the airbags on the passenger side of the patrol deployed during the collision. She and Piper sustained minor injuries related to the crash and both were transported via ambulance to a Fort Wayne area hospital for treatment.

The crash remains an active crash investigation, and any charges will be determined by the Allen County Prosecutor's office once the investigation has been completed and turned over for review.

