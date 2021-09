Column: Silver gets slammed after retail sales report

Silver, gold, platinum and copper all took it on the chin after the retail sales report was released by the Census Bureau on Thursday.

The report indicated retail sales increased sharply, when a drop in sales was anticipated because of COVID-19.

The rationale for the heavy-metal selling was that more robust sales indicate less need for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates to boost the economy. Lower rates tend to stimulate inflation, so metal traders dumped silver and gold positions they were holding onto in expectation of lower retail sales and lower interest rates.

Many speculators are accumulating silver because of its uses in electronics, alternative fuels and battery storage.

On Friday afternoon, silver for December delivery traded at $22.37 per ounce, down about $1.25 from last Friday. December gold traded at $1,752 an ounce, October platinum at $929 an ounce and December copper at $4.24 per pound.

Hurricanes reach apex, La Nina on horizon

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration believes 20 more named storms could still threaten the U.S. mainland, although, statistically, we should have half of this year’s hurricanes behind us already.

Nevertheless, some fear what may be yet to come, citing the terrible Hurricane Sandy, which hit our northeastern seaboard on Oct. 29, 2012.

The El Nino versus La Nina phenomenon was long perceived as unexplainable, but it’s become a much-studied and well-known weather anomaly. \

The El Nino Southern-Oscillation is considered the most influential natural climate pattern on Earth. NOAA reports the odds of a La Niņa emerging this fall -- at least a weak one -- are about 70% to 80%.

One concern facing the Caribbean and the Southeast U.S. is that a strengthening La Nina might increase vertical wind shear, trade winds and hurricanes.

Energy rally won’t stall out

Just as Hurricane Ida slowly left the Gulf area, Hurricane Nicholas drifted across our oil and gas producing regions, soaking facilities that were barely able to restore their usual production.

As a result, the Gulf Coast output remains nearly 33% below average, just as demand is picking up because of a slightly improving economy.

October crude oil traded at $71.80 per barrel and October natural gas at $5.20, up about 30 cents from last Friday. Lumber for November delivery brought $635 per thousand board feet on Friday.

Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at (800) 411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.