L3Harris expands Fort Wayne campus, adding 100 jobs

A global aerospace and defense contractor has expanded its local campus and is in the midst of filling 100 newly created high-tech jobs, a spokeswoman said today.

L3Harris Technologies has added about 45,000 square feet to its operations at Lima and Cook roads, bringing the total to about 150,000 square feet, with room to expand, spokeswoman Kristin Jones said during a phone interview.

She was unable to specify how much of $50 million invested on various upgrades during the last two years was spent on the Fort Wayne campus.

The core of L3Harris's local work has been on weather satellites for NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The new classified facility provides space for the company's missile defense satellite programs. It will support engineering, integration, testing and program management, officials said.

Ed Zoiss, president of Space and Airborne Systems for L3Harris, said the Defense Department's need for advanced satellites is urgent.

"Our customers face rapidly evolving threats now, not in years," he said in a statement. "We've increased our investment and expanded our capacity prior to receiving program awards so we can help them address threats without hesitancy."

