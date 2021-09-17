The Journal Gazette
 
    1 dead, 3 hurt in crash near Cedarville

    The Journal Gazette

    A woman died and three others were seriously injured this afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Indiana 1 near Cedarville, the Allen County sheriff's department said.

    Officers responded to the 12700 block of Indiana 1 shortly after noon on the report of a crash, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

    They determined a woman driving a Ford Fusion was traveling south on Indiana 1 when for an unknown reason she crossed the center line and collided with a Toyota Highlander traveling north.

    The Fusion's driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where she died from her injuries, the statement said. Her male passenger was taken to the hospital in serious condition, as were a woman and man in the Highlander.

    The crash remains under investigation.

     

