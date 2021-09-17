3rd suspect convicted in February 2020 double homicide

A Fort Wayne man was convicted today of all five counts of murder, felony murder and robbery in February 2020 slayings described as a drug deal gone bad.

Kerwins Louis, then 20, was the last of three men convicted in a double homicide Feb. 26, 2020, at the home of Meng Kem, 28, at 2405 Barnhart Ave. on the city's northeast side.

Mon Ong, 21, died from a bullet wound to the chest. Brooke Wendel, 23, shot in the head as she slept on a couch, died at a local hospital. Kem was critically wounded, but survived to speak to detectives.

The charges against the three defendants were nearly identical -- two counts of murder, two counts felony murder, robbery and using a firearm in the commission of an offense.

Kyaw Htet Hlang, 24, also charged with attempted murder in Kem's shooting, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder and robbery last year and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Jamesley Paul, now 24, did not take a plea deal and was convicted in June for the murder of Ong, two counts of felony murder and robbery. In July, he was sentenced to 146 years in prison by Superior Court Judge Fran Gull.

Louis' sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22.