Pedestrian victim of Carroll Road crash identified

A 63-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash on Carroll Road at the Pufferbelly Trail crossing Thursday night, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Leisa Elser-Patrick died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a pedestrian-vs.-motor vehicle crash, and her death is the 35th in traffic crashes in Allen County during 2021, the coroner's office said a statement.

Elser-Patrick was walking north on Pufferbelly Trail about 6:30 p.m. when a westbound vehicle stopped to allow her to cross Carroll Road, the statement said. It said another westbound vehicle passed the stopped vehicle, striking her. She died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the county sheriff's department, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.