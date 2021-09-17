Indiana's jobless rate unchanged at 4.1% in August

Indiana's unemployment rate of 4.1% in August was unchanged from July, the state Department of Workforce Development said today.

The national rate is 5.2%, the department said in a statement.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 2,499 from the previous month, the statement said, the result of a decrease of 813 unemployed residents and a decrease of 1,686 employed residents.

Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.34 million, and the state’s 63.1% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.7%.

Private sector employment has increased by 72,700 during the year and decreased by 3,400 from the previous month, the statement said.

It said the monthly decrease is primarily because of losses in the Manufacturing and the Leisure and Hospitality sectors. Losses were partly offset by gains in the Private Educational and Health Services sector and the "All Other" sector, which includes Mining, Logging, Information and other services except Public Administration.

Total private employment stands at 2,648,800, which is 91,700 below the December 2019 peak, the statement said.