Female pedestrian killed in crash

Allen County police are investigating the pedestrian death of a female that happened Thursday evening.

Officers said they were called to the 400 block of Carroll Road, west of Gondola Parkway, about 6:30 p.m.

The male driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling west on Carroll when he saw a blue truck stopped at the Pufferbelly Trail crosswalk, police said.

When the motorist attempted to pass the truck he hit the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further information was provided.