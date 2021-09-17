The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, September 17, 2021 9:05 am

    INDOT: I-69 slowdowns this weekend

    The Journal Gazette

    Motorists can expect rolling slowdowns along Interstate 69 this weekend, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

    Three slowdowns are scheduled 9 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday in both directions of I-69 between mile markers 317 and 327.

    A power wire crew will be working at mile marker 322 unless inclement weather occurs.

    For more information:

