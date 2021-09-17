Friday, September 17, 2021 9:05 am
INDOT: I-69 slowdowns this weekend
The Journal Gazette
Motorists can expect rolling slowdowns along Interstate 69 this weekend, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Three slowdowns are scheduled 9 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday in both directions of I-69 between mile markers 317 and 327.
A power wire crew will be working at mile marker 322 unless inclement weather occurs.
For more information:
- Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTNortheast
- Twitter: @INDOTNortheast
- CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
- Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
