Indiana HS football scores

Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –

Friday's scores

Adams Central 56, Heritage 0

Alexandria 28, Elwood 14

Andrean 38, Highland 14

Bedford N. Lawrence 35, Seymour 29

Beech Grove 46, Indpls Washington 0

Bloomington North 35, Terre Haute North 30

Bloomington South 20, Terre Haute South 0

Brown Co. 42, W. Vigo 26

Brownsburg 39, Fishers 21

Brownstown 43, N. Harrison 12

Calumet 52, E. Chicago Central 0

Calumet Christian 63, Bowman Academy 14

Carmel 44, Lawrence North 14

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 42, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 23

Cass 26, Northwestern 20

Castle 37, Vincennes 7

Center Grove 53, Indpls N. Central 7

Centerville 69, Tri 6

Central Noble 56, Fremont 13

Charlestown 37, Providence 21

Churubusco 35, Prairie Hts. 0

Clinton Central 28, Hagerstown 20

Columbia City 51, DeKalb 28

Concord 21, Goshen 12

Connersville 55, Rushville 33

Constantine, Mich. 32, Indpls Ritter 19

Covenant Christian 42, Indpls Tindley 19

Crown Point 27, Portage 6

Danville 14, Tri-West 7

Decatur Central 41, Mooresville 27

Delphi 34, Tri-Central 6

E. Central 44, Batesville 13

Eastbrook 45, Frankton 0

Eastern (Greentown) 33, Carroll (Flora) 13

Eastside 42, Garrett 14

Edinburgh 33, S. Decatur 0

Ev. Central 39, Ev. Reitz 38, 3OT

Ev. Memorial 48, Ev. Harrison 7

Ev. North 49, Ev. Bosse 26

Floyd Central 20, Jeffersonville 13

Fountain Central 42, Attica 13

Franklin Central 30, Avon 23

Ft. Wayne Luers 55, Ft. Wayne North 9

Ft. Wayne Northrop 27, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14

Ft. Wayne Snider 17, Homestead 14

Ft. Wayne Wayne 36, Ft. Wayne South 26

Gibson Southern 63, Southridge 9

Glenn 28, Knox 7

Greencastle 47, Parke Heritage 42

Greenfield 28, Ft. Loramie, Ohio 18

Hanover Central 57, Griffith 14

Heritage Christian 20, Indpls Scecina 14

Heritage Hills 35, N. Posey 14

Hobart 39, Lowell 27

Huntington North 34, Bellmont 17

Indpls Attucks 30, Purdue Polytechnic 0

Indpls Brebeuf 41, Culver Academy 13

Indpls Cathedral 37, Columbus North 13

Indpls Chatard 62, Southport 17

Indpls Lutheran 55, Cascade 0

Indpls Park Tudor 48, Cin. Country Day, Ohio 14

Indpls Roncalli 45, Guerin Catholic 21

Indpls Tech 56, Muncie Central 28

Jasper 31, Ev. Mater Dei 13

Jay Co. 40, Bluffton 27

Jennings Co. 10, Madison 6

Jimtown 32, Bremen 19

Kankakee Valley 35, Munster 21

LaPorte 27, Lake Central 20

LaVille 49, Caston 14

Lafayette Harrison 42, Anderson 14

Lafayette Jeff 34, Kokomo 14

Lakeland 30, Angola 28

Lapel 34, N. Decatur 20

Lawrence Central 40, Indpls Pike 28

Lawrenceburg 41, Franklin Co. 0

Lebanon 47, Frankfort 6

Leo 40, E. Noble 32

Linton 35, Boonville 14

Logansport 21, McCutcheon 6

Madison-Grant 35, Blackford 6

Marion 48, Richmond 20

Martinsville 23, Franklin 7

Mattawan, Mich. def. S. Bend Riley, forfeit

Merrillville 40, Michigan City 14

Milan 39, Hamilton New Miami, Ohio 6

Mishawaka 42, Plymouth 0

Mishawaka Marian 35, S. Bend Adams 3

Mississinewa 49, Oak Hill 21

Mitchell 47, Crawford Co. 13

Monroe Central 23, S. Adams 0

Monrovia 28, Speedway 22

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Delta 31

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 48, Forest Park 7

N. Daviess 72, Rock Creek Academy 0

N. Knox 39, N. Central (Farmersburg) 6

N. Putnam 35, Cloverdale 13

N. Vermillion 47, Riverton Parke 16

New Albany 42, Columbus East 38

New Castle 28, Yorktown 21

New Palestine 38, Pendleton Hts. 3

New Prairie 35, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0

NorthWood 44, Wawasee 14

Northeastern 41, Union City 0

Northfield 35, Manchester 12

Norwell 35, New Haven 18

Osceola Grace 15, S. Central (Union Mills) 12

Owen Valley 24, Northview 14

Paoli 50, W. Washington 22

Penn 31, Elkhart 3

Perry Central 35, Tecumseh 20

Peru 48, Maconaquah 20

Phalen 50, Christel House Manual 14

Pike Central 24, Washington 12

Pioneer 46, Hammond Central 19

Plainfield 31, Greenwood 28

River Forest 49, Whiting 6

S. Bend Washington 35, S. Bend Clay 0

S. Dearborn 28, Greensburg 27

S. Newton 53, Tri-County 31

S. Putnam 21, Eastern Hancock 7

S. Spencer 40, Princeton 12

Salem 48, Clarksville 13

Seeger 50, Covington 30

Shenandoah 42, Wes-Del 0

Sheridan 50, Clinton Prairie 12

Silver Creek 40, Scottsburg 28

Southmont 41, Crawfordsville 14

Southwood 47, Wabash 0

Sullivan 45, S. Vermillion 33

Switzerland Co. 22, Oldenburg 6

Tell City 43, Springs Valley 34

Tippecanoe Valley 26, N. Judson 10

Tipton 42, Lafayette Catholic 28

Traders Point Christian 40, Frontier 0

Triton 35, Culver 24

Triton Central 27, Indian Creek 9

Twin Lakes 46, Benton Central 8

Valparaiso 10, Chesterton 7

W. Lafayette 56, Rensselaer 0

W. Noble 13, Fairfield 6

Warren Central 57, Indpls Ben Davis 56

Warsaw 36, Northridge 3

Western 35, Hamilton Hts. 20

Western Boone 55, N. Montgomery 6

Westfield 34, Hamilton Southeastern 21

Wheeler 63, Boone Grove 0

Whiteland 45, Indpls Perry Meridian 6

Whitko 21, N. Miami 14

Winchester 32, Union Co. 19

Woodlan 54, Southern Wells 6

Zionsville 41, Noblesville 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hammond Morton vs. Gary West, ppd. to Sep 18th.

