    Saturday, September 18, 2021 7:33 am

    Indiana HS football scores

    Associated Press

    Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –

    ____________________________________

     Friday's scores

     

    Adams Central 56, Heritage 0

     

    Alexandria 28, Elwood 14

     

    Andrean 38, Highland 14

     

    Bedford N. Lawrence 35, Seymour 29

     

    Beech Grove 46, Indpls Washington 0

     

    Bloomington North 35, Terre Haute North 30

     

    Bloomington South 20, Terre Haute South 0

     

    Brown Co. 42, W. Vigo 26

     

    Brownsburg 39, Fishers 21

     

    Brownstown 43, N. Harrison 12

     

    Calumet 52, E. Chicago Central 0

     

    Calumet Christian 63, Bowman Academy 14

     

    Carmel 44, Lawrence North 14

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 42, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 23

     

    Cass 26, Northwestern 20

     

    Castle 37, Vincennes 7

     

    Center Grove 53, Indpls N. Central 7

     

    Centerville 69, Tri 6

     

    Central Noble 56, Fremont 13

     

    Charlestown 37, Providence 21

     

    Churubusco 35, Prairie Hts. 0

     

    Clinton Central 28, Hagerstown 20

     

    Columbia City 51, DeKalb 28

     

    Concord 21, Goshen 12

     

    Connersville 55, Rushville 33

     

    Constantine, Mich. 32, Indpls Ritter 19

     

    Covenant Christian 42, Indpls Tindley 19

     

    Crown Point 27, Portage 6

     

    Danville 14, Tri-West 7

     

    Decatur Central 41, Mooresville 27

     

    Delphi 34, Tri-Central 6

     

    E. Central 44, Batesville 13

     

    Eastbrook 45, Frankton 0

     

    Eastern (Greentown) 33, Carroll (Flora) 13

     

    Eastside 42, Garrett 14

     

    Edinburgh 33, S. Decatur 0

     

    Ev. Central 39, Ev. Reitz 38, 3OT

     

    Ev. Memorial 48, Ev. Harrison 7

     

    Ev. North 49, Ev. Bosse 26

     

    Floyd Central 20, Jeffersonville 13

     

    Fountain Central 42, Attica 13

     

    Franklin Central 30, Avon 23

     

    Ft. Wayne Luers 55, Ft. Wayne North 9

     

    Ft. Wayne Northrop 27, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14

     

    Ft. Wayne Snider 17, Homestead 14

     

    Ft. Wayne Wayne 36, Ft. Wayne South 26

     

    Gibson Southern 63, Southridge 9

     

    Glenn 28, Knox 7

     

    Greencastle 47, Parke Heritage 42

     

    Greenfield 28, Ft. Loramie, Ohio 18

     

    Hanover Central 57, Griffith 14

     

    Heritage Christian 20, Indpls Scecina 14

     

    Heritage Hills 35, N. Posey 14

     

    Hobart 39, Lowell 27

     

    Huntington North 34, Bellmont 17

     

    Indpls Attucks 30, Purdue Polytechnic 0

     

    Indpls Brebeuf 41, Culver Academy 13

     

    Indpls Cathedral 37, Columbus North 13

     

    Indpls Chatard 62, Southport 17

     

    Indpls Lutheran 55, Cascade 0

     

    Indpls Park Tudor 48, Cin. Country Day, Ohio 14

     

    Indpls Roncalli 45, Guerin Catholic 21

     

    Indpls Tech 56, Muncie Central 28

     

    Jasper 31, Ev. Mater Dei 13

     

    Jay Co. 40, Bluffton 27

     

    Jennings Co. 10, Madison 6

     

    Jimtown 32, Bremen 19

     

    Kankakee Valley 35, Munster 21

     

    LaPorte 27, Lake Central 20

     

    LaVille 49, Caston 14

     

    Lafayette Harrison 42, Anderson 14

     

    Lafayette Jeff 34, Kokomo 14

     

    Lakeland 30, Angola 28

     

    Lapel 34, N. Decatur 20

     

    Lawrence Central 40, Indpls Pike 28

     

    Lawrenceburg 41, Franklin Co. 0

     

    Lebanon 47, Frankfort 6

     

    Leo 40, E. Noble 32

     

    Linton 35, Boonville 14

     

    Logansport 21, McCutcheon 6

     

    Madison-Grant 35, Blackford 6

     

    Marion 48, Richmond 20

     

    Martinsville 23, Franklin 7

     

    Mattawan, Mich. def. S. Bend Riley, forfeit

     

    Merrillville 40, Michigan City 14

     

    Milan 39, Hamilton New Miami, Ohio 6

     

    Mishawaka 42, Plymouth 0

     

    Mishawaka Marian 35, S. Bend Adams 3

     

    Mississinewa 49, Oak Hill 21

     

    Mitchell 47, Crawford Co. 13

     

    Monroe Central 23, S. Adams 0

     

    Monrovia 28, Speedway 22

     

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Delta 31

     

    Mt. Vernon (Posey) 48, Forest Park 7

     

    N. Daviess 72, Rock Creek Academy 0

     

    N. Knox 39, N. Central (Farmersburg) 6

     

    N. Putnam 35, Cloverdale 13

     

    N. Vermillion 47, Riverton Parke 16

     

    New Albany 42, Columbus East 38

     

    New Castle 28, Yorktown 21

     

    New Palestine 38, Pendleton Hts. 3

     

    New Prairie 35, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0

     

    NorthWood 44, Wawasee 14

     

    Northeastern 41, Union City 0

     

    Northfield 35, Manchester 12

     

    Norwell 35, New Haven 18

     

    Osceola Grace 15, S. Central (Union Mills) 12

     

    Owen Valley 24, Northview 14

     

    Paoli 50, W. Washington 22

     

    Penn 31, Elkhart 3

     

    Perry Central 35, Tecumseh 20

     

    Peru 48, Maconaquah 20

     

    Phalen 50, Christel House Manual 14

     

    Pike Central 24, Washington 12

     

    Pioneer 46, Hammond Central 19

     

    Plainfield 31, Greenwood 28

     

    River Forest 49, Whiting 6

     

    S. Bend Washington 35, S. Bend Clay 0

     

    S. Dearborn 28, Greensburg 27

     

    S. Newton 53, Tri-County 31

     

    S. Putnam 21, Eastern Hancock 7

     

    S. Spencer 40, Princeton 12

     

    Salem 48, Clarksville 13

     

    Seeger 50, Covington 30

     

    Shenandoah 42, Wes-Del 0

     

    Sheridan 50, Clinton Prairie 12

     

    Silver Creek 40, Scottsburg 28

     

    Southmont 41, Crawfordsville 14

     

    Southwood 47, Wabash 0

     

    Sullivan 45, S. Vermillion 33

     

    Switzerland Co. 22, Oldenburg 6

     

    Tell City 43, Springs Valley 34

     

    Tippecanoe Valley 26, N. Judson 10

     

    Tipton 42, Lafayette Catholic 28

     

    Traders Point Christian 40, Frontier 0

     

    Triton 35, Culver 24

     

    Triton Central 27, Indian Creek 9

     

    Twin Lakes 46, Benton Central 8

     

    Valparaiso 10, Chesterton 7

     

    W. Lafayette 56, Rensselaer 0

     

    W. Noble 13, Fairfield 6

     

    Warren Central 57, Indpls Ben Davis 56

     

    Warsaw 36, Northridge 3

     

    Western 35, Hamilton Hts. 20

     

    Western Boone 55, N. Montgomery 6

     

    Westfield 34, Hamilton Southeastern 21

     

    Wheeler 63, Boone Grove 0

     

    Whiteland 45, Indpls Perry Meridian 6

     

    Whitko 21, N. Miami 14

     

    Winchester 32, Union Co. 19

     

    Woodlan 54, Southern Wells 6

     

    Zionsville 41, Noblesville 26

     

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

     

    Hammond Morton vs. Gary West, ppd. to Sep 18th.

     

    ------

    Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

