Verbatim: Gov. Holcomb issues statement on the death of Rep. Steve Davisson

The following was released on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the death of Rep. Steve Davisson.

“My good friend Steve Davisson was a good friend to anyone that met him, and for that, we’re all fortunate and mourn his loss. As a man of faith, family and community, Rep. Davisson was a model citizen legislator, daily carrying out the duties that made him an obvious Sagamore of the Wabash. His ability to take on tough and complex issues with common sense and that famous smile was a gift from above. Janet and I will keep his wife, children and many grandchildren in our prayers as they find peace for such an unimaginable loss for their family, loved ones and his constituents that were so honored to have him represent them over all these years in our Statehouse.”