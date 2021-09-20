Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Rudy is a 5-month-old neutered orange and white cat. To meet him, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502 to make an adoption appointment. Humane Fort Wayne Marjolaine is a spayed 1-year-old retriever mix. To meet her, call Humane Fort Wayne a 744-0454 to make an adoption appointment. Humane Fort Wayne Jen Fizz is a spayed 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix. To meet her, fill out an adoption application humaneFW.org or call 744-0454. Previous Next Monday, September 20, 2021 1:00 am Pets of the week Pets of the week Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story