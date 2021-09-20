Fort Wayne-area jobless rate 4.9% in August

Unemployment in the Fort Wayne area was 4.9% last month, down from 7.1% in August 2020, figures released today show.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said 10,557 people out of a labor force of 216,724 were jobless in August.

A year ago last month, 15,425 people in a workforce numbering 218,666 were without employment.

The Fort Wayne metropolitan statistical area includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

In July, the metro area's jobless rate was 3.9%, with 8,557 people from a labor force of 218,727 without work.

Data watchers say comparing the same month year over year provides a more accurate picture of the economy because of seasonal hiring fluctuations.

Joblessness last month in Allen County -- at 5% -- was the highest in the region, slightly above the 4.9% in Huntington County.

Statewide, August unemployment was 4%, or 4.1% when seasonally adjusted. In August 2020, unemployment among Hoosiers was 7.2%, or 7.3% seasonally adjusted, the data shows.

