Indiana: 1,920 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 3 more recent deaths reported

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 1,920 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 934,586 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 14,684 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, which includes three newly reported deaths that occurred between Sept. 8 and 16, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 473 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 4,116,117 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 4,093,023 Friday, the statement said. It said 13,172,883 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. Clinics are being added regularly around the state.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

The state health department said it is deploying mobile clinics to Allen, Wabash and Whitley counties this week to provide testing and vaccinations. Hoosiers in the ZIP codes in which the clinics are located will receive a text message or email informing them of the locations and services offered.

As of today, 6,432,148 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 3,217,384 first doses and 3,214,764 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents those who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.