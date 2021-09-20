Monday, September 20, 2021 12:22 pm
Grace College president Bill Katip to retire at end of academic year
ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette
Bill Katip announced Monday this academic year is his last as president of Grace College and Theological Seminary.
The college's trustees will work with a search firm to identify Katip's successor, according to a news release.
Daniel Renner, Board of Trustees chair, said Katip is a tireless worker and a strong spiritual leader who has been engaged with students.
"Always pushing to improve, innovate and elevate Grace, Dr. Katip will be deeply missed, and we couldn't be more thankful for his faithful servant leadership," Renner said in a statement.
Katip is ending his tenure for retirement.
