Wee Gallery recalls Ocean and Safari animal wooden tray puzzles due to the octopus and elephant puzzle pieces can break, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled puzzles away from children and contact Wee Gallery for a refund in the form of a $35 gift certificate for the purchase of any Wee Gallery product.

Consumers can contact Wee Gallery at 800-282-5149 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at puzzlerecall@weegallery.com, or online at www.weegallery.com and click on Recalls for more information.

This recall involves two models of 10 x 7-inch Ocean and Safari animal wooden tray puzzles with six flat wooden animal pieces that fit in recessed spaces on the wooden tray. The Ocean puzzle features whale, tortoise, fish, star fish, sea horse, and octopus-shaped pieces. The Safari version has sun, crocodile, giraffe, lion, snake, and elephant-shaped pieces. The animals are either natural wood color, light or darker brown, with features painted in black. “Wee Gallery” is printed along the right edge of the tray, and either “Ocean Animals” or “Safari Animals” is printed towards the center of the tray between the animal figures. The back of the tray has a drawing of either ocean or safari themes.

The firm has received six reports of puzzle pieces breaking. No injuries have been reported.

The puzzles were sold at independent toy and children’s stores and online at www.weegallery.com from February 2020 to June 2021 for about $30.