    Monday, September 20, 2021 11:36 am

    1-day lane restrictions for portion of Fort Wayne roads

    The Journal Gazette

    Calhoun Street between Washington Boulevard and Douglas Street, and Douglas between Harrison and Clinton streets, will have lane restrictions Tuesday during American Electric Power’s Underground Network Reconstruction Project, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

