PetSmart recalls Top Paw® Double Diner dog bowls due to the gasket on the bottom of the dog bowls can come off, leaving an unfinished edge, posing a risk of laceration.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dog bowls and return them to any PetSmart store for a full refund.

Consumers can contact PetSmart toll-free at 888-839-9638 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET or online at www.petsmart.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page or www.petsmart.com/account/contact for more information.

This recall involves the Top Paw® Double Diner Dog Bowl with a set of two metal dog food bowls that are elevated off the ground in a metal base surrounded by a plastic gasket. The dog bowls have a dog paw print on the front of the bowls. The SKU number 5270098 and UPC number 73725775404 is printed on a sticker found on the underside wall of the product, near the embossed paw print.

PetSmart has received three reports of cuts and scratches to consumers’ hands as a result of handling the unfinished edge on the recalled dog bowls.

The dog bowls were sold at PetSmart stores nationwide and online at www.petsmart.com from October 2017 through June 2021 for about $28.