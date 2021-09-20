Gas One recalls propane adapter hoses due to the hose can swell during use causing gas to leak, posing a fire hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the adapter hose and contact Gas One to obtain a free replacement hose.

Consumers can contact Gas One at 800-698-5070 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@pricezoneusa.com or online at www.gasone.com and hover over “Read” at the top of page and then click on “News” or at www.gasone.com/pages/contact for more information.

This recall involves Gas One 50140 propane adapter hoses which are designed to be used with propane gas tanks. The hoses include the following model numbers: 50140-08, 50140-012, 50140-05GA, 50140. The recalled propane adapter hoses are part of manufacturer batch numbers Pearl River 3Q20 and Pearl River 4Q20 which is stamped on the hose.

Gas One has received five reports of adapter hoses swelling. No injuries have been reported.

The adapter hoses were sold online at www.amazon.com, www.ebay.com, www.gasone.com, www.homedepot.com and www.walmart.com from December 2020 through February 2021, for between $9 and $18.