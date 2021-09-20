Juratoys recalls children’s shaving kits due to the brown trim of the shaving kit bags contains levels of a regulated phthalate that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates. Banned phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s shaving kit and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers can contact Juratoys US toll-free at 855-665-9287 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recall@juratoysus.com, or online at www.janod.us and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

The recall involves Janod Shaving Kit toys. The kit’s blue fabric zippered bag with brown trim and imitation leather handle holds the following wood components: mustache-shaped scissors, mirror, mustache-shaped comb, cologne bottle, shaving brush, shaving cream bottle and shaver. The batch number is found on the bottom of the cologne bottle and on the packaging wrap. The following six batches are included in this recall:

Batch Numbers 10084/ J06548/ 052020 10024/ J06548/ 062020 10166/ J06548/ 072020 10279/ J06548/ 092020 10460/ J06548/ 112020 10551/ J06548/ 022021

The shaving kits were sold at Nordstrom, Crate and Barrel, and Barnes and Noble stores nationwide; online at Amazon.com, Maisonnette.com, Nordstrom.com, CrateandBarrel.com, and Bn.com; both in store and online at other specialty toy, gift and books stores nationwide; and in select catalogs from July 2020 through July 2021 for about $30.