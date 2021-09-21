Governor appoints 3 area leaders to oversight groups

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Monday announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.

Appointments from the Fort Wayne area include 13 people to the Indiana Wetlands Task Force, whose members will serve until Dec. 31, 2022. Jeff Thomas, Fort Wayne, co-owner and vice president of Oakmont Development, LLC, and Richard Strick, the mayor of Huntington, will join this group.

Five reappointments were made to the Fire Prevention & Building Safety Commission. James Murua, assistant chief and fire marshal with the Fort Wayne Fire Department was one of the appointees.